Netanyahu Has Altered Travel Plans Due To ICC Warrant

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

The controversial arrest warrant of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has actually altered the travel plans of Israeli leadership, Kan public broadcaster and Times of Israel have reported.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considered, then decided against, visiting the Czech Republic and Hungary on the way to the United States when he travels to address Congress on July 24, the Kan public broadcaster reports, amid fears the International Criminal Court was readying an arrest warrant against him,” writes the Times.

The prime minister’s plane, called the “Wing of Zion”, is required to make a stop en route to North America in cases where it is carrying a full load of passengers.

However, to make the transatlantic flight in one trip, Netanyahu has reportedly opted to fly with a limited entourage. This will avoid the need to refuel, thus avoiding a potential politically awkward moment for whatever European country hosts the stopover.

Starting in May, ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, unveiled arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The ICC charged the two with “causing extermination, causing starvation as a method of war including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies, deliberately targeting civilians in conflict.”

It immediately drew condemnation and outrage from Tel Aviv and Washington. Some reports have said the action divided staff within the Hague-based ICC:

The ICC prosecutor reportedly blindsided his own staff when he announced the pursuit of arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, in addition to Hamas senior leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh. Khan’s office said the prosecutor proceeded with his request because he had not received evidence from Israel demonstrating “genuine action” to address alleged crimes.

While the court has no enforcement mechanism, it relies on individual country signatories to the Rome statute to implement the ruling.

Other than impacting potential travel of ‘wanted’ officials, the warrant is largely symbolic. But it creates a dilemma politically, and a possible strain on relations for some countries.

For example Russia’s Putin, also subject of a prior ICC arrest warrant, recently canceled an in-person trip to a BRICS summit in South Africa precisely to avoid putting the South African government in a sensitive position.