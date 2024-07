See how quick the new UK Prime Minister – Keir Starmer was prepared to censor & legislate against millions of people who have been proven correct & don’t have myocarditis.

Important 52 seconds from Russel Brand. See how quick the new UK Prime Minister – Keir Starmer was prepared to censor & legislate against millions of people who have been proven correct & don't have myocarditis. pic.twitter.com/5aNKcq5hK1 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 9, 2024

