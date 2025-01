Netanyahu says Trump “emphasized” to him that the ceasefire is “temporary,” and Israel will have “full backing” to resume the war in Gaza. He says Trump has decided to “lift all the remaining restrictions” on US munitions, allowing Israel to resume the war with “tremendous force”

Netanyahu says Trump "emphasized" to him that the ceasefire is "temporary," and Israel will have "full backing" to resume the war in Gaza. He says Trump has decided to "lift all the remaining restrictions" on US munitions, allowing Israel to resume the war with "tremendous force" pic.twitter.com/oodqpwkU7I — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 18, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet