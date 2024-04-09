NEW: Body cam footage shows police officer shooting and killing a man in his own home after the officer saw the man holding a shotgun.

By Colin Rugg

44-year-old Trinidad Ledesma was killed after police responded to a domestic dispute call.

The Surprise (Arizona) Police officer entered the home after the man’s presumed partner opened the door and said “he’s trying to hit me.”

When the police turned the corner, Ledesma could be heard saying: “Don’t come in. Don’t come near, boss.”

The officer then saw a “black shotgun” in his right hand and immediately shot and killed him.

During the incident, the officer called it an AR-15.

The officer claims Ledesma started moving the barrel in his direction which is why he shot.

Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has opened an investigation into the incident.

NEW: Body cam footage shows police officer shooting and killing a man in his own home after the officer saw the man holding a shotgun. 44-year-old Trinidad Ledesma was killed after police responded to a domestic dispute call. The Surprise (Arizona) Police officer entered the… pic.twitter.com/XzQ5gDzCDO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 8, 2024