Netanyahu Says ‘There Is a Date’ for Rafah Invasion

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that “there is a date” set for Israel’s plans to attack the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah but did not share when it would be.

“This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen – there is a date,” Netanyahu said.

His comments came a day after the Israeli military withdrew troops from areas of southern Gaza, including the city of Khan Yunis, which was left in ruins.

Israeli Defense Minster Yoav Gallant said the purpose of the withdrawal was to prepare for the invasion of Rafah. Any Israeli assault on Rafah would incur huge civilian casualties as over one million Palestinians are packed into the city, and many are sheltering in tents on the street.

The Biden administration has expressed opposition to Israel’s plan to attack Rafah, but it doesn’t appear to be threatening any serious consequences if it happens. In response to Netanyahu’s comments about a date being set, the State Department said Israel has not briefed the US about the potential operation.

State Department spokesman Matt Miller repeated US opposition to a full-scale assault on Rafah, but Netanyahu and other Israeli officials have repeatedly vowed they will go through with it no matter what the US thinks. The US has continued to ship bombs and other weapons to support Israel’s genocidal war despite the difference of opinion on Rafah.

Gaza’s media office said on Monday that at least 33,207 Palestinians have been killed, including 14,520 children, by the Israeli onslaught since October 7. The number is considered a low estimate since it doesn’t account for the thousands who are missing and presumed dead under the rubble.