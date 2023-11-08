New Eye-Opening Army Video Fuels Speculation That The U.S. Is Going To War

By Chris Powell – Trending Political News

A new recruitment video released by the U.S. Army has ignited a firestorm of speculation and controversy across social media platforms and beyond. The video, which showcases a predominantly white male squad, marks a significant departure from the Army’s recent efforts to highlight diversity and inclusiveness within its ranks.

The new advertisement comes on the heels of a previous campaign that featured an animated film telling the story of a girl raised by two mothers. That ad was noted for its progressive approach, celebrating the diverse backgrounds and family dynamics of its personnel.

“A little girl raised by two moms… I also marched for equality,” the earlier ad’s narrative began, signaling an Army open to drawing recruits from all walks of life.

However, the latest video seems to paint a different picture, focusing on traditional images of military might and camaraderie among a homogeneous group.

Tech mogul Elon Musk plainly said “Uh-oh” in reaction to a tweet noting the all-white demographic of the advertisement. Others weighed in with a stark warning to Gen Z, indicating that they would be the first in line for any potential draft, linking their future to political decisions and voting patterns. REACTIONS: