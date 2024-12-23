New footage of the woman that was burned alive by a Guatemalan migrant yesterday https://t.co/IdiwPHyfRa pic.twitter.com/pGIrVxvL3J
— HOT SPOT (@HotSpot__Media) December 23, 2024
2 thoughts on “New footage of the woman that was burned alive by a Guatemalan migrant yesterday”
Just like the genocide in Gaza, this is the kinda thing that can make you think there is no hope for our world, that it’s become so disturbed and insane that it’s not able to be saved. But these instances are not us, not we who know what’s right and what’s wrong.
I weep at the sickness I see here, not just of the monster who threw the match, but mostly of the spectators. They’re yelling “Oh sh*t!!,” and “What the f*k?,” but not a one jumped in to attempt to put out the flames. No stop, drop, and roll. Even the effin’ cop just walked by.
The controllers have hardened many, made many uncaring, stupid, even insane. Surely we outnumber those who succumbed to the programming. In this season of renewal, is there a way to renew the consciousness of the uncaring? Is there some process for that sector of humanity to return to being honorable? Have we lost them forever?
Maybe I’m deluded, but I just thought being fully human meant we care. In repairing the part we heal the whole. No? Seems repairing always has something to do with cutting off the head of the snake.
.
Two things:
1. What happened to stop, stop and roll?
2. It’s December in NYC and you’re telling me not one person can take off their jacket and use it to get rid of the flames off her?
Either way, this is just sick like Galen says.