Saudi National Rams Car Into Germans at Christmas Market in Suspected Terrorist Attack [UPDATED 2X]

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

A 50-year-old Saudi national rammed a car into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday, killing at least 4 people and injuring over 200.

At least one child was confirmed among those killed, according to Reiner Haseloff, premier of the state of Saxony-Anhalt. Of those injured, 41 were severely hurt, according to Magdeburg police.

Graphic video of the attack released on social media shows the Saudi national plowing into a crowd at top speed and only appearing to come to a stop due to the sheer number of bodies he ran over.

“Police said the driver drove ‘at least 400 meters across the Christmas market’ through the crowds,” The Jerusalem Post reports.

“German newspaper Welt published that the driver was a doctor from Saudi Arabia and is approximately 50 years old. The site also claimed the driver had a number of suitcases with him, and police were searching to see if any contained explosive materials. They also searched the area for explosives,” JPost added.

The suspected terrorist attack drew immediate demands for mass deportations and remigration on social media.

Elon Musk, who just hours before the attack tweeted that “Only the AfD [Alternative for Germany party] can save Germany,” criticized the media for blaming a “car” for the attack.

UPDATE: The alleged killer was apparently featured on the BBC shilling for open borders:

It appears he was also a Zionist who supported the movement for Greater Israel:

UPDATE II: