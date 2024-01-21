NEW: Migrants in New York City are reportedly leaving pee in cups on people’s doorsteps as the migrant crisis continues to spiral out of control.

By Colin Rugg

Living among pee & poop is just part & parcel of living in NYC I guess.

Unfortunately, it gets worse. Migrants are also pooping in cups and leaving them in public areas.

The situation got worse last week in East Village after the Parks Department got rid of 3 Port-a-potties because they became too disgusting to clean.

“There was a cup of what I thought was somebody’s discarded hot chocolate that turned out to be not hot chocolate,” said a street cleaner.

“Most of them want to pee in plastic cups rather than the ground, and they leave them on people’s door steps,” said a resident.

The video below taken by

shows the current situation in Tompkins Square Park.

It didn’t have to be this way.

