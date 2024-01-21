NEW: Migrants in New York City are reportedly leaving pee in cups on people’s doorsteps as the migrant crisis continues to spiral out of control.

Living among pee & poop is just part & parcel of living in NYC I guess.
Unfortunately, it gets worse. Migrants are also pooping in cups and leaving them in public areas.
The situation got worse last week in East Village after the Parks Department got rid of 3 Port-a-potties because they became too disgusting to clean.
“There was a cup of what I thought was somebody’s discarded hot chocolate that turned out to be not hot chocolate,” said a street cleaner.
“Most of them want to pee in plastic cups rather than the ground, and they leave them on people’s door steps,” said a resident.
The video below taken by
shows the current situation in Tompkins Square Park.
It didn’t have to be this way.
25,000 dead in Gaza, borders wide open, cities swarming with illegal aliens pooping in cups left on front door steps, vermin scurrying from the sewers connected to tunnels containing badly soiled children’s mattresses, our food supply and the farmers who produce it for us are under attack, dead bodies of invaders found in rivers by the border, dam releasing water once stored for food production to be sold to the enemy now occupying American soil. What do all these gross and disgusting things have in common? They are the perfect breeding ground for the excuse the mad dogs at Davos can use to justify their “disease x, and complete erosion of freedom everywhere on earth! Although they will never admit they are the ones driving this miserable mess their operatives are making of the world, it is enough for the people to believe that all this death, destruction, filth and famine being generated, is sufficient to believe in the next Black Plague. We know what the real Black Plague is. I, too, know when I am pissed!