NEW: New Haven, CT police release dash cam footage showing their police cruiser cutting off an ATV rider.

By Colin Rugg

Police were called after they received reports of ATV and dirt bike riders at East Rock Park.

When one of the officers noticed an ATV rider coming down the road, he angled his car in front of the man causing him to crash into the car.

After receiving backlash online, the police issued a statement, defending the officer’s action.

“The officers slowed the cruiser and angled it to protect the families and pedestrians they had just passed, while providing a point of egress to the side of them for the oncoming ATV to pass the cruiser,” they said.

“As the cruiser was slowing down, the operator lost control of his ATV, and struck the front passenger side window of the cruiser.”

The man on the ATV was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

