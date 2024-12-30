NEW: Parents of OpenAI whistleblower hire private investigator after their son allegedly took his own life, suggest their son was killed.

By Colin Rugg

The parents of 26-year-old Suchir Balaji say their son had plans to see them in January, claim there were “signs of a fight.”

“I was the last person to talk to him. He was happy more, not depressed or anything. And it was his birthday week,” said his father Balagi Ramamurthy.

“He made plans to see us in January. That was the last phone conversation he had with anyone. He went into his apartment and never came out. How can anyone believe that there was no note left?” his mother said.

“And there was nobody else on the scene, that doesn’t mean they can just come to conclusion. And we have seen the blood shots in the bathroom, signs of a fight in the bathroom.”

The tragedy in San Francisco happened three months after Balaji accused OpenAI of violating copyright law in their development of ChatGPT.

NEW: Parents of OpenAI whistleblower hire private investigator after their son allegedly took his own life, suggest their son was killed. The parents of 26-year-old Suchir Balaji say their son had plans to see them in January, claim there were "signs of a fight." "I was the… pic.twitter.com/QNAs6fiEjs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 29, 2024