NEW YORK residents are fed up with the illegal immigrants.

“They put them first and put Americans last. We need to be America first not America last.”

They showed up to a press conference held by Democrat lawmakers like @AOC @RepJerryNadler who support helping the illegal… pic.twitter.com/Sf9Zb5Ggoj

— Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) September 15, 2023