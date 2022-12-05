New Zealand Government Seeks Custody of a Baby After Parents Refuse to Use Vaccinated Blood for Their Son’s Surgery

The New Zealand healthy service has requested the court to take custody of a 4-month-old infant from his parents after they insisted on using only “unvaccinated blood” for his surgery.

According to court documents obtained by the New Zealand Herald, Health New Zealand, also known as Te Whatu Ora, filed an application with the Auckland High Court on Monday to transfer guardianship under the Care of Children Act so that the baby can undergo surgery.

The parents said in an interview with Liz Gunn, a broadcaster from New Zealand, that their baby, Will, has severe pulmonary valve stenosis and requires surgery “very immediately,” but they are “particularly concerned with the blood the doctors are going to use.

“The baby is not scheduled for his operation. He’s in a stable condition,” said Cole, Will’s father. “We’re not playing with our baby’s life to get a political or any movement going. We’re wanting our baby to have the surgery and we’re wanting him to have the very best of what’s available for his surgery and his future and his recovery.”

“We don’t want blood that is tainted by vaccination,” the father said. “That’s the end of the deal – we are fine with anything else these doctors want to do.”

According to New Zealand Herald, there were reportedly 20 potential unvaccinated blood donors who were willing to donate but the New Zealand authorities did not approve this.

The parents maintained that more than 20 unvaccinated people were willing to donate the blood for their son’s operation, but that had not been approved by the government’s New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS), according to the New Zealand Herald. Since they are trying to obtain medical care they believe is better than what the state is offering, attorney for the parents, Sue Grey, argued Wednesday in court that their case is unlike most guardianship cases in which parents refuse necessary medical care, according to the Guardian. “Because they label my clients as conspiracy theorists, [their position] is that anything my clients say can be ignored,” Grey said. Paul White, a lawyer for Te Whatu Ora, told the court that medical professionals have said that a child with such a serious heart condition would normally have been treated several weeks ago. Dr. Mike Shepherd, who serves as interim director at Te Whatu Ora in Auckland, said in a statement that he understands how worrying it can be for parents who are dealing with a very sick child, according to the New Zealand Herald. “The decision to make an application to the court is always made with the best interests of the child in mind and following extensive conversations with whānau,” Shepherd said, using a Māori word that means “extended family.” “As this matter is before the courts, we will not be commenting further,” he added.

Will’s father said there is now overwhelming public support worldwide.

Baby Will's dad – Cole, with his message to the NZ Blood Bank. There is overwhelming public support – worldwide now – for the NZ blood bank to listen to these brave parents, and prioritise baby Will's life, right now! pic.twitter.com/tUAFtRe6bs — FreeNZ (@_FreeNZ) December 2, 2022

