NEW ZUCKERBERG TAPES: LEAKED AUDIO of Rockefeller Foundation Staff Reveals @Facebook’s $500K Ad Credit Scheme to Boost Biden-Aligned COVID Health Narratives

“More to come, just trying to get all the freebies from tech!”

“We negotiated $100,000 ad credits per pilot city… We… pic.twitter.com/51c6RETHQ7

— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2025