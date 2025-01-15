Virginia LGBTQ activist, nurse practitioner pleads guilty to federal child sex crimes

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

A Virginia nurse practitioner with a history of LGBTQ activism has pleaded guilty to federal child sex crime charges. Lucas Allen Fussell, 42, of Onley, distributed and possessed child pornographic videos and images depicting the rape and sexual abuse of minor boys. Authorities said some victims were as young as toddlers. He faces a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Court filings show Fussell also made numerous sexualized comments on an encrypted messaging app about examining the genitals of his patients—some as young as 11 years old—that he saw while working as a nurse practitioner at Eastern Shore Rural Health. He pleaded guilty on December 18 to two counts of distribution of child pornography in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to the Justice Department.

Between December 20, 2023, and February 7, 2024, Fussell exchanged several videos and images containing child pornography with another individual whose phone was later seized by the FBI, according to court documents. In those conversations, Fussell shared details that revealed his identity, which included his home address, a description of his vehicle, and sexualized comments about examining the genitals of his prepubescent patients, court filings show.

In June 2024, an undercover agent with the FBI-MPD Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force used the seized phone to respond to a message from Fussell. The defendant sent the undercover agent “numerous images and videos depicting the rape and sexual abuse of prepubescent boys” on June 22, and again on June 30, according to court records.

On July 16, 2024, the FBI executed a search warrant at Fussell’s residence in Onley, Virginia, and seized numerous encrypted electronic devices. Fussell was arrested and has been held in custody without bail.

US District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras scheduled his sentencing for May 6. Fussell faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison. He is also subject to mandatory restitution.

According to his social media accounts, Fussell has been a longtime supporter of leftwing causes. This includes support for mandatory masking, Drag Queen Story Hour, and sex education for minors.



The case is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Paul V. Courtney and Attorney James Burke IV of the criminal division’s child exploitation and obscenity section. The FBI Washington Field Office and MPD’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Justice Department to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.