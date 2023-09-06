NOW – WHO’s Tedros says: “The increase in hospitalizations and deaths shows that COVID is here to stay and that we will continue to need tools to fight it.” pic.twitter.com/pv4R4QFQi7
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 6, 2023
I think we can tell him a few things that are “HERE TO STAY.” He won’t like them. Just something to do with The Bill of Rights and the fight for it by THE PEOPLE WHO SIMPLY WILL NOT GO AWAY.
.
Wouldn’t it be great if we could fast forward approx. 243 years, from April 19, 1775 to now? Wow! 1791! The Bill of Rights! Great! Let’s re-wind from today. There it is again! The Bill of Rights! 1791! Now, fast forward again from there, and do it RIGHT this time!
There’s an online audiobook which is approx. 6 hours of listening time. It’s still on youtube and archive.org. “Murder by Injection” by Eustace Mullins. It’s about the sordid history of the medical establishment that spawned genocidal criminals like Tedros. A disgusting part of a heritage we never should have allowed to exist.
Oh yes, this has been planned for a VERY long time! I think the earliest quote I saw about “injections” was from the 1800s but there is a lot of evidence to suggest that knowledge of DNA goes back thousands of years.
Soooo still no cure for the common cold then? Got it. As someone who holds the old Natural holistic ways in high regard though I know otherwise 😉
Under the Bill of Rights, the current medical establishment is rooted in high treason with its collectives, associations, committees and every other manner of Communistic apparatus under which it operates under its regulatory agencies, government bodies and various guises of protecting the public interest. It’s ALL fraud. Those “government” bodies are violations of the law. All bought and paid for by genocidal criminals. And yes, Ally, we both know, just by the names alone, who gets rich and laughs all the way to the bank on the death and misery of the victims of their monopolistic schemes. When you call it out, “CONSPIRACY THEORIST!” it’s really disgusting that it has been allowed to become the “misery making” (got those words from the broadcast) monstrosity the entire world is suffering under today.