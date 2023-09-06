NOW – WHO’s Tedros says: “The increase in hospitalizations and deaths shows that COVID is here to stay and that we will continue to need tools to fight it.”

NOW – WHO’s Tedros says: “The increase in hospitalizations and deaths shows that COVID is here to stay and that we will continue to need tools to fight it.” pic.twitter.com/pv4R4QFQi7 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 6, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



