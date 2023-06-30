Nursing Students, Pharmacy Students, Medical Students Are Dying Suddenly • Vaccine Genocide by Dr. William Makis

Nursing Students, Pharmacy Students, Medical Students Are Dying Suddenly. Ongoing Consequences of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Mandates

Forcing young healthcare students to take COVID-19 vaccines by mandating them under the threat of being thrown out of school, remains one of the greatest crimes committed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We need to see criminal charges brought against all University and College leaders who were involved in the decision making and implementation of COVID-19 vaccine mandates in 2021 and 2022.

Each of these deaths should be forensically investigated as a homicide, and if it is determined that COVID-19 vaccines were a contributing factor in the deaths, all those University and College leaders who implemented COVID-19 vaccine mandates should be criminally prosecuted and sentenced to long prison terms.

No student should ever have been forced into taking experimental pharmaceutical interventions, while under threats of suspension from their program.

10 Canadian medical students are dead in the 2 year rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. All of them were COVID-19 vaccinated. All of them were forced to be.

Some of these deaths were suicides. In these cases the key question is: was the COVID-19 vaccine spike protein present in the brain and how much neurological damage did it cause?

COVID-19 vaccines cause neurological and mental health injuries and increase the risk of suicide as well.

June 22, 2023 – Provo, UT – 27 year old Keyon Snow, a nursing student at Joyce University, died suddenly in his sleep.

June 10, 2023 – Knoxville, TN – 18 yo Caileigh O’Donohue Duggan, a nursing student at University of Tennessee nursing program died suddenly on June 10, 2023. She died in her sleep, due to an “undiagnosed heart condition” – very likely COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis.

May 24, 2023 – Bronx, NY – 28 year old medical resident at Montefiore Medical Center Dr.Nakita Mortimer died suddenly on May 24, 2023 (committed suicide – was she suffering from neurological vaccine injuries?).

May 21, 2023 – UK – Winifred Chioma George, a Nigerian Nursing Student who was only 16 weeks away from completing her nursing degree at the University of Hertfordshire died suddenly on May 21, 2023 (click here)

May 14, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – 22 year old pharmacy student Mikayla Sherrill collapsed and died suddenly while running a mini marathon. She was an avid runner.

April 26, 2023 – Southport, UK – 31 year old nursing student Ashleigh De Andrade returned from holiday, felt unwell, had a brain bleed, several seizures & died suddenly.

March 9, 2023 – 24 year old medical student in Bury, UK died suddenly. He died from a sudden cardiac arrest, in his sleep.

Dec. 20, 2022 – 25 year old Dr.Lindsay Ann Heck, a pharma student at University of Pittsburgh, died suddenly from “unknown causes”.

Sep. 27, 2022 – Colby, KS – 20 year old Regan Laine Lewis, a nursing student, died suddenly of cardiac arrest 1 day after her mandated COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. Her aunt suspects the COVID-19 vaccine caused her death.

Sep. 18, 2021 – Memphis, TN – 25 year old Jarrett Nunez, 3rd year medical student of NY Institute of Technology College Osteopathic Medicine died suddenly after taking two doses of Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

Feb. 27, 2021 – UK (Barnsley) – 18 yo paramedic student Kasey Turner got AstraZeneca vaccine on Feb. 11, 2021, was admitted to hospital Feb. 23, 2021 with severe headache, died Feb. 27,2021 – cerebral venous thrombosis

