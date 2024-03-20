NY Times: “The ‘Deep State’ is Actually Kind of Awesome”

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The “deep state” are “the unsung heroes making our country great,” according to the New York Times.

n a video essay by Adam Westbrook and Lindsay Crouse shared Tuesday titled, “It Turns Out the ‘Deep State’ Is Actually Kind of Awesome,” the Times put forward that the deep state that former President Donald Trump rails against is not career bureaucrats at the FBI and other intelligence agencies who worked to undermine his presidency but instead a collection of random employees at the EPA, the Department of Labor and the Marshall Space Flight Center.

The piece is embarrassingly stupid:

Rather than talk about the FBI spying on Trump’s campaign and derailing his whole presidency with the RussiaGate hoax and endless illegal leaks, they said the deep state was random low level employees working to keep lead out of our water and protect the earth from asteroid strikes.

No doubt that’s who Sen. Chuck Schumer was talking about when he threatened Trump on national TV that our captured intelligence agencies “have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

When the Times isn’t making up fake rape hoaxes to justify genocide, they’re putting out trash like this to convince their followers that this is how power in Washington actually functions.