New York City mayor, and former NYPD officer, Eric Adams has decided to bring back a controversial unit to help police the streets of New York.
According to NPR, Adams has vowed to reduce or end gun violence on the streets. He believes in order to maintain his promise, Adams is bringing back the controversial plainclothes unit that sees officers dressed in regular clothes patrol the streets.
The rest is here: https://leoaffairs.com/nypd-bringing-back-plainclothes-officers/
One thought on “NYPD bringing back plainclothes officers”
Bad idea
But you go right ahead and do whatever you want
But the argument in court is going to be
“ I feared for my life and didn’t know he was a pig”