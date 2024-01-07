Official Study Concludes Long COVID Is Actually Caused by mRNA Vaccines

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

So-called “long COVID” is officially recognized as one of the side effects of getting the mRNA COVID vaccine, according to a new study.

New research published in PLoS One found that people who develop long COVID have all been previously injected with at least two doses of a COVID jab.

Naturalnews.com reports: Scientists looked at data on 487 and 371 individuals at four weeks and six months, respectively, after said individuals became infected with SARS-CoV-2. The team was looking specifically for data to help them estimate the incidence, characteristics and predictors of long COVID since the nature of the condition and what causes it are still considered to be something of a mystery.

One thing that became readily apparent right off the bat is the fact that the more severe a person’s prior COVID infection, the greater the likelihood that long COVID will form. At the four-week follow-up, this manifested as a 23.4 percent incidence rate of long COVID rate in people who previously suffered a mild or moderate COVID infection. Comparatively, they identified a 62.5 percent long COVID rate in people who had previously suffered a severe COVID infection.

At six months, incidence of long COVID was considerably lower in both groups, but still noticeably higher among those who had previously suffered a severe COVID infection compared to those who suffered a mild or moderate case of COVID. The severe COVID group saw a 23.1 percent long COVID rate at six months while the mild and moderate group saw only a 7.2 percent long COVID rate.

Skip the shots, avoid long COVID

Across the board, people with pre-existing medical conditions of any kind were found to be more prone to developing long COVID compared to healthy people. There were also nuances detected as far as duration of prior infection, how long or if a person had to be hospitalized and which type of COVID injection a person previously took that all appear to play a role in long COVID likelihood.

Those who take mRNA shots in the double-dose series were also specifically found to be more likely to develop long COVID compared to people who took one the single-dose COVID shots from either Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) or AstraZeneca.

At the conclusion of the study, the researchers declared that they were unable to find “any interaction effect of COVID-19 vaccination and acute COVID-19 severity on long COVID.” According to cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, this declaration implies that prior vaccination “was independently associated with the occurrence of long COVID.”

A 2022 survey found that nearly seven percent of all U.S. adults at some point suffered from long COVID. Definitions of long COVID tend to vary, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines it as “signs, symptoms and conditions that continue to develop after acute COVID-19 infection” that can last for “weeks, months, or years.”

At the current time, America’s regulatory bodies, the CDC included, have decided that getting jabbed for COVID helps to reduce one’s risk of developing long COVID. The new study would seem to counteract that, showing that getting injected for COVID makes a person more prone to developing long COVID.

“In my practice, the most severe cases of long-COVID are in vaccinated patients who also had severe and or multiple episodes of SARS-CoV-2 infection,” said Dr. McCullough on X (formerly Twitter). In a recent Substack post, Dr. McCullough delineated this further, explaining his belief that long COVID symptoms are caused by retention of SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins in cells and tissue following infection.