Ohio Gov Mike DeWine reveals all 33 ‘bomb threats’ against Springfield schools were hoaxes

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) announced at a news conference Monday that there have been 33 bomb threats leveled against schools in Springfield but that all have been “hoaxes” that came from “overseas.” The hoax threats have been used against Donald Trump and JD Vance who publicized concerns about the crisis of a massive, 20,000 person influx of migrants into the small town of Springfield.

“There have been bomb threats, each one of which has been responded to, and each one of which has been found as a hoax. So 33 threats, I will make that very, very clear, none of these had any validity at all,” DeWine said. Trump and Vance have been blamed for these threats.

“We know that people are very, very concerned, and we have taken some actions, and in a moment … So I want to say to the parents in Springfield, these hoaxes, these threats, have all been hoaxes. None of them have panned out,” the governor continued.

“We have people, unfortunately overseas, who are taking these actions. Some of them are coming from one particular country. We think that this is, you know, one more opportunity to mess with the United States, and they’re continuing to do that. So we cannot let the bad guys win,” DeWine said.

Last week, DeWine announced that he was sending state troopers and $2.5 million in aid to Springfield as a result of the chaos and conflict – especially on the roads – that has resulted from 20,000 immigrants arriving in the town over the past two years.

Springfield has become another epicenter in the American debate over open borders and illegal immigration, with many of those arriving in the city through the Biden-Harris administration’s Cuba-Haiti-Nicaragua-Venezuela (CHNV) parole program, which the Department of Homeland Security briefly paused after an internal report raised concerns over fraud.