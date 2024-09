🇺🇳🇮🇱🇵🇸🇮🇷

US envoy to UN: “Iran’s fingerprints are all over the region”

Journalist: “What about Israel’s fingerprints?”

US envoy to UN: “I don’t know what you talk about” pic.twitter.com/3sR8dI2tHt

