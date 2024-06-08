Olympics to the Media: Avoid ‘Problematic Language’ Like ‘Born Male,’ ‘Biologically Male,’ and ‘Genetically Female’

I could probably write eight articles a day on this crap.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) released media guidelines addressing athletes “to promote inclusivity and equality.”

You all know what that means! Feels > Science.

The sport determines whether a male can compete against the females, so we’ll likely see a male with the females.

(I’m finished with saying trans. We all know it’s about males in female sports.)

Ten sports have restrictions:

World Rowing has issued a near-blanket ban on the participation of trans women in female categories, while the World Boxing Council does not allow any trans athletes to participate.

The world bodies for athletics, cycling, swimming, rugby and cricket have banned trans women from competing in female categories if they underwent puberty before starting their transition. The governing bodies for the triathlon, tennis and archery require testosterone levels to be suppressed within a specified limit. Other sporting bodies, such as the Badminton World Federation, have said they will consider trans athletes on a case-by-case basis, while FIFA, global soccer’s governing body, announced in 2022 that it would review its policy.

The IOC provided the media with the new guidelines, which include the “problematic language” it needs to avoid.

The problematic language is based on science, not feels.

Don’t use these terms:

Born male

Born female

Biologically male

Biologically female

Male-to-female (MtF)

Female-to-male (FtM)

“Use of phrases like those above can be dehumanising and inaccurate when used to describe transgender sportspeople and athletes with sex variations,” according to the guidelines. “A person’s sex category is not assigned based on genetics alone and aspects of a person’s biology can be altered when they pursue gender-affirming medical care.”

Instead, use terms like:

Girl/boy

Woman/man

Transgender girl/boy

Transgender woman/man

Transgender person

If you MUST use the sex assigned at birth, then you MUST write or say:

Assigned female at birth

Assigned male at birth

Designated female at birth

Designated male at birth

Taking hormones, chopping off body parts, or gluing other body parts to you does not change your sex. It does not change your biology.

Genetics defines your sex. You’re either XX or XY. XY DSD (intersex is the older term) is extremely rare, but it’s happened in the Olympics.

Make it stop. I don’t want to be on this planet anymore.

The IOC took advice from GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation), which has long abandoned gays and lesbians and took up arms with transgenders.

GLAAD knows how to use dehumanizing language. TERF stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.”

Even if you’re a lesbian, if you’re a TERF, then GLAAD won’t stand up for you.

