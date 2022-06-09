One Michigan County’s Police Dept. Has “Blown Through Their Fuel Budget” and will No Longer Respond to Every 911 Call In-Person

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Joe Biden’s America.

Gas prices soared this week to record highs because of Joe Biden’s war on domestic energy production.

Gas prices have increased every day for the past 13 days.

The national average for a gallon of gas is nearly $5 per gallon.

In Michigan, the current average for a gallon of gas is $5.21.

One Michigan county’s police department has already “blown through their fuel budget” and will no longer be able to respond to every 911 call in-person.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department says it may be a few months until a new fuel budge is passed.

WATCH:

Gateway Pundit