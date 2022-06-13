Oops! Patriot Front Member Was Arrested in Idaho Carrying Megaphone Marked with “FBI” On It

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

On Saturday 31 members of the Patriot Front group, an alleged white supremacist group, were arrested in Idaho on the way to a protest.

They were traveling to a gay pride event with shields in the back of a Uhaul.

Kristinn Taylor reported on the Patriot Front arrests earlier tonight.

Following the arrests today a local police officer admitted that they knew about the planned protests because the Patriot Front was infiltrated by law enforcement.

Here is video of their arrest – Count the feds.

It appears that one of them men arrested was carrying a megaphone marked “FBI.”

Pics and the rest is here: Gateway Pundit