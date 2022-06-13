Oops! Patriot Front Member Was Arrested in Idaho Carrying Megaphone Marked with “FBI” On It

On Saturday 31 members of the Patriot Front group, an alleged white supremacist group, were arrested in Idaho on the way to a protest.
They were traveling to a gay pride event with shields in the back of a Uhaul.
Following the arrests today a local police officer admitted that they knew about the planned protests because the Patriot Front was infiltrated by law enforcement.
Here is video of their arrest – Count the feds.
It appears that one of them men arrested was carrying a megaphone marked “FBI.”
