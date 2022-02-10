Feb 9, 2022 • Judge orders Ottawa Police to return fuel to the trucker convoy. Members of the convoy promptly test the fuel to find that it had been contaminated with water. Water in fuel can cause serious damage to an engine.
2 thoughts on “Ottawa Police Ordered to Return Fuel – Returns Fuel Contaminated – Freedom Convoy 2022”
It’s weird that this guy is chuckling while telling of this very grave offense, if true that is. But man, it’s getting harder and harder to tell what’s real and what’s theater. So many different angles. It’s a relief to have our own mission defined in defending The Bill of Rights. If it ain’t that it ain’t..
https://youtu.be/eShhfVLpcHs
