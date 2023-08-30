Outrageous! Colorado School Comes Up with Ridiculous Reasons to Boot Child From Class for Having the Gadsden Flag Backpack Patch

By Cullen Linebarger – The Gateway Pundit

Colorado Springs, Colorado – A Colorado school came up with ridiculous excuses to remove a 12-year-old student from class Monday for having the patriotic Gadsden flag patch.

Connor Boyack, the President of Libertas, revealed that the Vanguard School in Colorado Springs told 12-year-old Jaiden (last name withheld) that he had to remove the flag because it has “origins with slavery” and was “disruptive to the classroom environment.” When he refused, the child was dismissed.

“Meet 12yo Jaiden who was kicked out of class yesterday in Colorado Springs for having a Gadsden flag patch, which the school claims has “origins with slavery. The school’s director said via email that the patch was “disruptive to the classroom environment,” Boyack wrote.

WATCH:

NEW: 12-year old Colorado student smirks after getting kicked out of class for wearing the ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flag on his backpack, teacher falsely claims the flag is linked to slavery. This kid knows more about history than the teacher 😂 “So they’re the reason that they do… pic.twitter.com/owTJX7LmYi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 29, 2023

The school, not surprisingly, butchers the Gadsden flag’s history. It originated on a warship in 1775 as a battle cry for American independence from British rule. The flag became a symbol for America during the fight for their freedom.

The flag has absolutely nothing to do with slavery, and thus, there is no reason why this symbol should alarm students. Such ridiculous reasons to ban the child.

The news gets more asinine, though. The Vanguard School then ADMITS the Gadsden flag did not originally have a racial context, but claims without evidence racists have successfully hijacked its meaning.

They cited @USEEOC, which admitted that the flag “originated in the Revolutionary War in a non-racial context”…

“But then said “However, whatever the historic origins and meaning of the symbol, it also has since been sometimes interpreted to convey racially-tinged messages,” Boyack wrote.

The director of the school then attempted to justify Jaiden’s dismissal by pointing to a silly article which contained no actual facts about the Gadsden flag but instead focused on the feelings of woke snowflakes regarding the symbol.

“The director then argued that the flag is associated with “hate groups,” linking to this weak article that cites a “graphic design scholar” who claimed that “some may now see the Gadsden flag as a symbol of intolerance and hate—or even racism,” Boyack added.

When Jaiden’s mom tried to take the story of her child to a local news station, they blew her off.

Boyack then points out another interesting fact. The school could not point to an actual rule Jaiden broke so they decided to put the Gadsden flag in the same category as drugs, tobacco, alcohol, or weapons.

Not only does the flag have nothing to do with drugs and weapons, but the school is seemingly contradicting the original explanation for Jaiden’s dismissal from class.

Chaya Raichek, who runs the popular X (formerly Twitter) account Libs of Tiktok, raised a critical exit question: why weren’t other kids kicked out for wearing other types of flags?