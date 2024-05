Palestinian lady who was held in an Israeli prison says she would wake in the middle of the night to screams from 11-12 year old children that were tied to the beds… she knows those children were repeatedly raped and are still imprisoned…

Palestinian lady who was held in an Israeli prison says she would wake in the middle of the night to screams from 11-12 year old children that were tied to the beds… she knows those children were repeatedly raped and are still imprisoned…🇵🇸💔 pic.twitter.com/IBiRBlsr1B — Pelham (@Resist_05) May 25, 2024

