🇵🇸🇮🇱 Palestinian man interviewed after his home in Gaza was destroyed due to an IDF airstrike. pic.twitter.com/2JRHKSu8n4
— Censored Men (@CensoredMen) October 12, 2023
Posted: October 12, 2023
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “Palestinian man interviewed after his home in Gaza was destroyed due to an IDF airstrike.”
That poor man doesn’t know he’s in shock. May all the good that life can yield come to help him.
Aside: I just wish I could not feel, only for a little while, a little while of no pain. But my pain is NOTHING compared to what is being visited on these people.
Overwhelming support:
https://odysee.com/@ZionistReport:6/there-is-overwhelming-bi-partisan:f
