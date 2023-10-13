On Sky news ex Israeli PM Naftali Bennett was asked-

“What about the babies in incubators in Gaza who’s life support has been turned off because the Israelis have cut off the power”

His answer – Are you serious asking about Palestinian civilians? What’s wrong with you? pic.twitter.com/mxKfuBnQo1

