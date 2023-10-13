On Sky news ex Israeli PM Naftali Bennett was asked- “What about the babies in incubators in Gaza who’s life support has been turned off because the Israelis have cut off the power”

One thought on “On Sky news ex Israeli PM Naftali Bennett was asked- “What about the babies in incubators in Gaza who’s life support has been turned off because the Israelis have cut off the power”

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*