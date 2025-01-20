Palestinians hold a funeral for the Palestinian civilians who were killed by the israelis in today’s air strikes targeting multiple areas of south #Gaza pic.twitter.com/SjwxhqOqHy
— Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) January 17, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Palestinians hold a funeral for the Palestinian civilians who were killed by the israelis in today’s air strikes targeting multiple areas of south #Gaza pic.twitter.com/SjwxhqOqHy
— Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) January 17, 2025