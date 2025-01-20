Rep. McBride Tells Small Children It’s “Good” to Be Transgender

By M Dowling – Independent Sentinel

Rep. Sarah (née Tim) McBride is a biological man who says he is a woman. At an event sponsored by the National Education Association, McBride told young children it’s good to be transgender.

McBride is a self-declared activist for LGBT causes.

Representatives Nancy Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene recently said Rep. McBride is still a man, and they wanted McBride banned from women’s private areas. Speaker Johnson obliged. McBride can use single bathrooms, and didn’t object.

Last year, Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride (D) won the race to become a U.S. representative. It is the state’s only congressional district.

McBride Is the New Deputy Whip for Policy

Sarah (née Tim) McBride (DE-AL) will become a House Democratic Deputy Whip for Policy. This position is appointed by Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, the number two Democrat in the House of Representatives.

“My number one priority in Congress is helping to lower costs facing Delawareans and American families,” said Congresswoman McBride. “We can do this by guaranteeing paid family and medical leave, lowering the cost of childcare, and restoring the child tax credit. I look forward to working alongside my Democratic colleagues to prioritize common sense solutions to make it more affordable to raise a family. I’m grateful to Democratic Whip Katherine Clark for this opportunity and for her steadfast leadership and mentorship.” McBride is telling small children transgenderism is normal and is now going to set policy for Democrats. Democrats have gone insane.