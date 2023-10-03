Pentagon official arrested for running pit bull dog fighting ring

By The Post Millennial

A Pentagon official has been charged with running an illegal dog fighting ring out of his home.

According to the Justice Department, Deputy Chief Information Officer at the Pentagon Frederick D. Moorefield Jr has been charged with promoting and furthering an animal fighting venture.

On September 6, federal agents reportedly raided Moorefield’s Arnold, Maryland home outside of Washington, DC.

In a criminal complaint obtained by The Post Millennial from the DOJ, the 62-year-old called his dogfighting operation “Geehad Kennels.” He is accused of possessing, training, or transporting animals for participation in an animal fighting venture. Mario Flythe, 49, of Glen Burnie, Maryland has also been charged in the operation and called his venture “Razor Sharp Kennels.”

According to the DOJ, during the raid, electrical equipment and jumper cables “consistent with devices used to execute dogs” were found in Moorefield’s home. Twelve dogs were also discovered at the home along with “…veterinary steroids, training schedules, a carpet that appeared to be stained with blood, and a weighted dog vest with a patch reading ‘Geehad Kennels.’”

The complaint stated that the two men used an encrypted messaging application to communicate with people across the US about dogfighting and how to keep it a secret.

According to investigators, the two men “shared messages on how to train dogs for illegal dogfighting, exchanged videos about dogfighting, and arranged and coordinated dogfights. Moorefield and Flythe also discussed betting on dogfighting, discussed dogs that died as a result of dogfighting, and circulated media reports about dogfighters who had been caught by law enforcement.”

The pair face charges that could land the duo in jail for up to five years.

The FBI, the United States Department of Agriculture-Office of the Inspector General, the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, the US Marshals Service, the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Anne Arundel County Animal Control, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia assisted with the investigation.

According to Task and Purpose, Moorefield’s job as the Deputy Chief Information Officer for Command, Control, and Communications at the Pentagon was to “provide strategic direction, policy guidance, and oversight to enable the Department to effectively define, prioritize, acquire, govern, manage, and implement C3 capabilities in support of DoD operations” for the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

The position on the Pentagon’s website now lists a different person in an “acting” role.