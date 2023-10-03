Pentagon warns Congress more money is needed to replace weapons sent to Ukraine: DOD Comptroller

By The Post Millennial

The Pentagon has informed Congress that it is running low on money for weapons to supply Ukraine.

According to a letter sent to congressional leaders that was obtained by The Associated Press, the Pentagon urged Congress to replenish funding for the war in Ukraine against Russia.

Over the weekend, Congress passed a short-term funding bill that avoided a government shutdown, but removed all war assistance for Ukraine. The short-term funding bill expires in mid-November.

In the letter, Michael McCord, the Pentagon Comptroller, told congressional leadership that there is $1.6 billion remaining of the $25.9 billion that Congress originally provided to replenish US military supplies that have been sent to Ukraine.

Additionally, the US has approximately $5.4 billion remaining in order to provide weapons and equipment from its own existing stockpiles.

McCord wrote, “We have already been forced to slow down the replenishment of our own forces to hedge against an uncertain funding future. Failure to replenish our military services on a timely basis could harm our military’s readiness.”

Because the US has exhausted long-term funding from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, McCord added that without additional funding, the US will have to delay or cut back delivery of weapons that are “critical and urgent now as Russia prepares to conduct a winter offensive.”