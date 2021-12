December 5th, 2021.

It was the uniqueness of the distribution model that allowed Plandemic to reach 1/8 of our global population. Produced on 100% donations, Plandemic was offered as a gift to the people. In turn, it was the people who shared the series around the world!

Let’s make history once again!

“Never underestimate the power of a small group of committed people to change the world. In fact, it is the only thing that ever has.” ~ Margaret Mead.