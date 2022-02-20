Police cover names and badge numbers…

Statement from Freedom Convoy leaders…

  1. Those must be the UN troops as they look like they don’t know where they’re at nor give a shit about the people of the country that they’re in. The fact that their badges are covered just makes it more clearer.

  4. As I said in a previous post comment, these are likely UN troops. According to the link I posted, these folks couldn’t speak English or French. And as for the “cop” who rode his horse over some elderly lady, it turns out that lady was a member of First Nations (aka “Indians”)… so much for the so-called “rule” that only white Canadians can be persecuted…. No wonder they have to cover their names and badges! Because alll tyrants are truly COWARDS! (But right…blame it on the horse…)

