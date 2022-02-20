These are agents for Big Pharma pic.twitter.com/ioBITiussO
Can someone please explain why these cops have their names & badge numbers covered?
4 thoughts on “Police cover names and badge numbers…”
Those must be the UN troops as they look like they don’t know where they’re at nor give a shit about the people of the country that they’re in. The fact that their badges are covered just makes it more clearer.
Thats what a lot of people have been saying Misty
‘Time for the Protesters to Hear Our Jackboots’: Leaked Canadian Police Messages Show Mockery of Injured Protesters
https://beckernews.com/22-time-for-the-protesters-to-hear-our-jackboots-leaked-canadian-police-messages-show-mockery-of-injured-protesters-44210/
As I said in a previous post comment, these are likely UN troops. According to the link I posted, these folks couldn’t speak English or French. And as for the “cop” who rode his horse over some elderly lady, it turns out that lady was a member of First Nations (aka “Indians”)… so much for the so-called “rule” that only white Canadians can be persecuted…. No wonder they have to cover their names and badges! Because alll tyrants are truly COWARDS! (But right…blame it on the horse…)