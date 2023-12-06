Poll: Majority of American Voters Want US to Call for ‘Permanent’ Gaza Ceasefire

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Polling continues to show that the majority of Americans favor a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, a position the Biden administration has rejected.

The latest poll from Data for Progress found that 61% of American voters support the idea of the US calling for a “permanent” ceasefire in Gaza and a general de-escalation of violence, including 76% of Democrats, 49% of Republicans, and 57% of independent or third-party voters.

When presented with arguments for and against the idea of a ceasefire, 52% of respondents still supported a permanent truce, while 34% opposed the idea, and 14% said they didn’t know what position to take.

The poll was conducted from November 22 to 25 and surveyed 1,201 likely American voters. An earlier poll conducted by Data for Progress in October found stronger support for the US calling for a ceasefire, with 66% of respondents in favor, but it did not use the term “permanent” when posing the question.

A poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos last month found that 68% of Americans agreed with the statement “Israel should call a ceasefire and try to negotiate,” including three-quarters of Democrats and half of Republicans.”

The Reuters/Ipsos also found little support for the US arming Israel. Just 31% of respondents said they supported sending Israel weapons, while 43% opposed the idea.

The US has supported Israel’s onslaught in Gaza since it was unleashed in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack with near-daily weapons shipments, including thousands of 2,000-pound bombs. Despite the massive civilian casualties, the US maintains that military aid is unconditional.