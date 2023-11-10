President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, announces the launch of the EU’s central bank digital currency (CBDC)—the digital euro—which will enable unelected technocrats at the ECB to program how, when, where, on what and by whom it can be spent, including the… pic.twitter.com/XZ2OjtHEvs
— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 10, 2023
Posted: November 10, 2023
Categories: Videos
One thought on “President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, announces the launch of the EU’s central bank digital currency (CBDC)—the digital euro—which will enable unelected technocrats at the ECB to program how, when, where, on what and by whom it can be spent, including the imposition of social credit, carbon allowance and vaccine passport systems.”
I just wish this psychopath would change her last name… She is an insult (putting it mildly) to my husband and his ancestors!