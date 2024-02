Prince Philip: The growing human population is the biggest challenge to conservation.

Interviewer: “And do you have views about what should be done about that?”

Prince Philip: “Can’t you guess?”

Remember, this is the man who said—in a 1988 interview with Deutsche… pic.twitter.com/IsX7qpWJYl

