U.S. Bombs Yemen in Wake of Bombing Syria and Iraq

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The United States’ bombathon continued on Saturday with a new wave of strikes carried out against the Houthis in Yemen.

The bombings were done to “de-escalate tensions” in the Middle East, the US said in a statement.

From CNN, “US and UK strike Houthi targets in Yemen one day after US strikes in Iraq and Syria”:

The US and UK have conducted strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen from air and surface platforms, including fighter jets, with the support of several other countries. At least 30 targets were struck across at least 10 locations, according to two US officials. The targets included command and control; an underground weapons storage facility; and other weapons used by the Houthis to target international shipping lanes, one official said. “Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea but let us reiterate our warning to Houthi leadership: we will not hesitate to continue to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most critical waterways in the face of continued threats,” the US and UK said in a joint statement with Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

From CENTCOM:

U.S. Forces, Allies Conduct Joint Strikes in Yemen As part of ongoing international efforts to respond to increased Iranian-backed Houthi destabilizing and illegal activities in the region, on Feb. 3 at approximately 11:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces, alongside UK Armed Forces and with the support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand conducted strikes against 36 Houthi targets at 13 locations in Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen. These multilateral coalition strikes focused on targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen used to attack international merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region. These Iranian-backed Houthi targets included multiple underground storage facilities, command and control, missile systems, UAV storage and operations sites, radars, and helicopters. These strikes are intended to degrade Houthi capabilities used to continue their reckless and unlawful attacks on U.S. and U.K. ships as well as international commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden. These strikes are separate and distinct from the multinational freedom of navigation actions performed under Operation Prosperity Guardian.

This is alleged footage of the strikes:

Where will we “de-escalate tensions” next?!