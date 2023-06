Professional Basketball player, Oscar Cabrera, died of heart attack while undergoing a stress test at a health center after being diagnosed with myocarditis.

He was only 28 years old.

In an Instagram post, Cabrera blamed the vaccine mandates required for international travel. pic.twitter.com/LHoOlin1MS

— TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) June 24, 2023