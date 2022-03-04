Psaki faces BRUTAL questions on energy:
"Why not…increase domestic production here?"
"Is there nothing that the administration can do?"
"We should just continue to buy Russian oil?"
"Aren't we financing the war?"
Psaki says we should invest in clean energy. pic.twitter.com/8mbV3fpLqK
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 3, 2022
One thought on “Psaki faces BRUTAL questions on energy”
Damn, Psaki got hit hard. I guess those weren’t the pre-approved questions she was hoping for. Investing in clean energy, my ass!
And then saying Europe needs to do the same. Who cares what Europe needs to do, Psaki. IT’S NOT OUR CONTINENT!!!! Enough with this global shit!
And then sarcastically saying oil companies will not doing anything domestically. Condescending Bitch!!