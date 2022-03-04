Gateway Pundit – by Alicia Powe
Ukrainian protesters surrounded the White House demanding Joe Biden stop the war in Ukraine.
“We have a war in Ukraine and we want to stop that war. So we want to ask Biden to stop the war in Ukraine, support Ukraine, please,” a Ukrainian woman told White House Correspondent Dr. Matthew Harper. “Shelter our sky. That’s what we are asking for. The USA can do it. NATO can do it”
“Putin is not playing fair. He is killing peaceful civilians. He’s killing Ukrainian children. He’s killing Ukrainian mothers, Ukrainian men, women,” she continued. “He’s shooting down schools and orphanages and hospitals.”
Russia will launch an attack on Poland and Europe next, the protester warned.
“We are not going to be a last one. If we lose, there will be another country. Next is Poland, next is Europe. Stop dying people,” she said. “I am here because I am from Ukraine. I am an American citizen. My family is all in Ukraine right now.”
Afraid for their lives, civilians in Ukraine are sleeping underground, another demonstrator explained
“The whole of Ukraine sleeps underground wherever they can,” she said. “My sister with her two kids, boys, have been for the last four days hiding in bomb shelters, crying for their lives, scared to death – scared that they will die, and I’m scared for them that they will die. Only yesterday there were 16 children who were killed.
Biden is to blame for the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a Ukrainian man argued.
“What we see from the White House is a combination of stupidity and cowardice,” he said.
WATCH:
5 thoughts on “Ukrainian Protesters Surround White House, Demand Biden Stop Russia From Attacking Their Country”
Go fight it yourself and stay.
So hang on, let me get this straight – you’re in another country halfway round the world & you want that country to spend their taxpayer’s money to send their people to your country to fight & possibly die to protect the people that didn’t run away from their country like you? This is the absolute epitome of f*cking pathetic! Or they’re just feds…
Hahahahaha!!!!! It truly is, ain’t it, Ally?
Have you gone cross-eyed yet? I’m completely dumbfounded.
If I was drunk, it still wouldn’t make sense.
well at least one person got it right!
I wonder if these protesters are connected to the Zelensky or Biden crime families….all eye-witness videos I’ve seen from Ukrainians or foreigners there point to they are leaving their homes or leaving Ukraine because they don’t want to be forced into the military (and cops are coming around to conscript them)…and saw a vid last night to where those leaving were being shot by Azovs or whoever…bodies everywhere.
Oh, and protesters….get outta DC before the truckers show up. It might take a few days otherwise…or you might be arrested just because…. Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah! And after you get out, follow Misty’s idea! And take that Twister Sister jacka$$ with you!