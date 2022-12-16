“Public Health Campus” or Quarantine Camps?

Are quarantine camps on the horizon? I’ll let you draw your own conclusions after reading about the new “public health campus” development in Orange County. This story is important regardless of where you live. States like California and New York appear to be the testing ground for various oppressive, unconstitutional, and unprecedented measures. We must keep our eyes on these public serpents who are attempting to stifle our individual liberties at all times.

About the campus

According to the staff report, the new campus will feature:

Public health lab with a “Biosafety Lab component” (25,000 square feet)

“Communicable Disease Control Services” (22,000 square feet)

An “Emergency Management Center” (12,000 square feet)

“Agency Operations Center” (9,000 square feet)

Security fences and 240 parking spaces

The location

“The site at 8226 Marine Way, which is along railroad tracks, is less than a 20-minute walk from Irvine train station, according to the county staff report.”

8226 Marine Way is the location of the former El Toro military base in Irvine California… oh, and make sure to highlight the part where it is strategically… oops, I mean conveniently located next to a railroad.

The cost

It is a $78 million contract with an additional $40 million dedicated to Mind OC’s proposed non-profit mental health campus.

Journalist for Voice of OC, Nick Gerda, notes that “Supervisors had no public discussion Tuesday when awarding a $78 million contract to the Canadian multinational firm PCL Construction Services.”

Red flag: Brown Act violation

Regardless of where you live, it is critical to safeguard our ability to observe public business being conducted in public.

Could it simply be that the government intentionally allows conditions to deteriorate to the point where people agree to measures to deal with it that we would not normally agree to? Just asking…

Have you observed any trends over the past few years? How about the campaign for mental health awareness? The sheer number of public figures, including celebrities, who have opened up about their personal difficulties with mental health and have urged you to do the same. They refer to it as “destigmatizing mental health.”

When the powers that shouldn’t be want to desensitize the public and get them to accept something, they will begin to push it into the public consciousness many years in advance.

Don’t misinterpret this as me saying that mental health problems don’t exist, because they do — and they’re getting worse, as evidenced by public behavior in recent years. So there are many mental health issues out there, but I believe this has been promoted and pushed to some extent for a reason — so that people are more receptive to what comes next.

In California, they are already laying the groundwork for people to be committed to a mental health facility against their will based on a doctor’s written, signed recommendation. We all know that California has worked particularly hard to ensure that the medical community there is comprised of compliant, consensus-based doctors. Californians have bills like AB 2098 to thank for that! (watch my video about that here).

I’ve said this before and i’ll say it again: Evil inverts everything.

Hypochondria is a true mental illness. An example would be constantly testing yourself to see if you are sick with a specific illness when you have no symptoms. This is the kind of mentally ill behavior that the government is perpetrating on the people and attempting to normalize. What is the most likely next step? Individuals who refuse to drink the kool-aid will be singled out and labeled as suffering from a mental illness…

A drugged-up and depraved population is far easier to manipulate and control. People like you and I, who are free and critical thinkers, are just a thorn in their side and a hindrance to their “new world dis-order” plans.

So, wouldn’t this new “campus” be an ideal place for these tyrants to house “mentally ill” dissidents? Of course, this is just a theory.

Here is the California law on the books that I want to show you:

120140. Upon being informed by a health officer of any contagious, infectious, or communicable disease the department may take measures as are necessary to ascertain the nature of the disease and prevent its spread. To that end, the department may, if it considers it proper, take possession or control of the body of any living person, or the corpse of any deceased person.

Does this send a chill down your spine? To “take possession or control of the body of any living person…” That includes you, your spouse, your children, your grand children, your parents, your siblings… are you okay with that? Are you okay with the state of California having this law on the books? Further, where is the evidence that any of the measures are necessary? No wonder Newsom is U-haul’s salesman of the year.

The role of the government is not to protect our health. Their role is to protect our freedoms, our rights, and uphold the laws that protect our rights.

Evil never rests. Orange County’s digital vaccine passport system is in the works and California already has their statewide infrastructure in place for the digital immunization registry. Stay vigilant and research the laws in your state. It is starting in California, but the goal is nation wide.

