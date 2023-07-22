Rand Paul’s Office Building Catches Fire, One Day After Referring Fauci for Prosecution

BY Kyle Becker – Becker News

Whether it is pure coincidence or an act of arson, two possible explanations, Senator Rand Paul’s office was burned in a fire that broke out in Bowling Green, Kentucky on early Friday morning. The fire follows one day after the Kentucky senator referred Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for prosecution to the Department of Justice.

As the sun rose in Bowling Green, its rays trickled though grey smoke billowing from the rooftop of the building that contains Paul’s office, Kerrick Bachert’s law office, and Dezign Tees.

The emergency services got to the fire at around 1:45 a.m., as per a representative from the Bowling Green Fire Department. Katie McKee, spokesperson for the Bowling Green Fire Department, confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident.

As reported by Bowling Green Daily News, a total of nine teams responded to the fire. This comprises approximately 31 personnel. Two deputy chiefs and Fire Chief Justin Brooks of Bowling Green also were on the scene to supervise the response. Several hefty tree branches were removed to enable the Fire Department’s hose to be directed through the second floor windows. The roof collapsed and there was significant damage to the building’s structure.

Senator Rand Paul reacted to the blaze in a statement to the press.

“We are thankful for the Bowling Green first responders who arrived quickly to the scene to put out the fire, and are continuing to work with authorities to assess damages and to determine a cause. We have a very well established emergency management plan and have the ability to continue operations that will not impact our work helping Kentuckians,” Sen. Paul said in a statement.

Rand Paul on Thursday referred Dr. Anthony Fauci for prosecution, arguing that he clearly lied during his testimony before Congress.

Initially, in 2020, Paul had been willing to give Fauci the benefit of the doubt, considering him a “neutral figure in public health.” However, with increased interactions, Paul changed his view, believing that the previous medical advisor to the White House was an “untruthful” person, intent on concealing his initial actions during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul cited as further proof an email that surfaced this week, which showed Fauci summarizing a phone conversation from early 2020.

“This is when they’re just beginning to look into the pandemic. And in that email, he basically says, ‘Yes, we’re suspicious that this could be a manipulated virus because it came from a lab in Wuhan, where they do gain of function research,’ and he describes the research,” Paul said.

“Well, this directly contradicts everything he said in committee hearing to me, denying absolutely that they funded any gain of function, and it’s absolutely a lie,” he said.