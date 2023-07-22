U.S. Military Confirms Myocarditis Spike Following Introduction of COVID Vaccine

After the COVID-19 vaccines were distributed in 2021, cases of myocarditis among American service men skyrocketed, a top Pentagon official has reported.

According to Gilbert Cisneros Jr., the undersecretary of defense for personnel and preparedness, who validated information made public by a whistleblower earlier this year, there were 275 cases of myocarditis in 2021, a 151 percent increase from the yearly average from 2016 to 2020.

Myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation brought on by the COVID-19 vaccinations, can result in death, including sudden death. Myocarditis is also brought on by COVID-19.

The Defense Medical Epidemiology Database provided the information on diagnoses.

Mr. Cisneros offered the rate of instances per 100,000 person-years as a means of assessing risk over a specific time frame. In 2021, the rate was 69.8, whereas it was just 21.7 among members who had received a vaccination.

“This suggests that it was more likely to be [COVID-19] infection and not COVID-19 vaccination that was the cause,” Mr. Cisneros said.

Members who had received a vaccination but were also infected were not assigned numbers. The overall rate of 20.6 also suggests that some participants were left out of the subgroup analysis.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who is looking into database issues, questioned how the military arrived at the numbers.

“It is unclear whether or how it accounted for service members who had a prior COVID-19 infection and received a COVID-19 vaccination,” Sen. Johnson wrote to Mr. Cisneros.

Officials from the Department of Defense (DoD) did not reply to a request for comment.

Sen. Johnson requested the details by August 2 at the latest.

The president of the McCullough Foundation and cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough examined the recently made public data.

“The large increase in myocarditis cases in our military in 2021 was most likely due to ill-advised COVID-19 vaccination,” he told The Epoch Times via email, pointing to a study from Israel that found no increase or myocarditis in COVID-19 patients.

Other studies have revealed that the COVID-19 vaccination raises the risk of myocarditis. Myocarditis has been associated with COVID-19 in other places, despite the vaccines’ inability to stop infection in the first place.

After US regulators approved the COVID-19 vaccinations for use in late 2020, the military promoted inoculation against the disease. Military officials reported an early case series of 22 previously healthy personnel who developed myocarditis within four days of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, making them among the first in the world to express concerns about myocarditis after immunization. Later, U.S. regulators declared that the vaccinations unquestionably cause myocarditis.

The vaccinations were made mandatory by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in 2021, and they stayed so until Congress made them no longer necessary.

