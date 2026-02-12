Trump’s Approval Rating Higher in Israel Than in the US

By Kyle Anzalone – The Libertarian Institute

President Donald Trump has substantially higher approval ratings among Israelis than among Americans. Trump had taken several positions that are unpopular with Americans but favorable to Israel.

According to a new poll conducted by the Jewish People Policy Institute, Trump’s approval in Israel is 73%. There is a wide gap between right-wing and left-wing Israelis. Only a third of left-wing Israelis approve of Trump, while 92% of those on the right have a favorable view of the American President.

A New York Times analysis of multiple recent surveys that measured Americans’ views on Trump, found a majority disapprove of the President. 56% of Americans disapprove of the President, while just 41% favor.

The higher poll numbers in Israel could be the result of Trump making several statements that support Israel, but contradict what he promised to do as President. While Trump told Americans on the campaign trail he would avoid wars in the Middle East, in June, he bombed Iran to help Israel destroy nuclear sites. The President is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, and is considering attacking Iran again.

Additionally, Trump promised to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Many Americans believe the documents will show Epstein was at the head of an international sex trafficking ring that exploited underage girls, and the convicted sex criminal had deep ties in Tel Aviv.

Trump and his administration have refused to release the files. A Congressional effort led by Republican Thomas Massie forced the government to release the documents. However, the White House has slow-walked the process and redacted much of the valuable information.