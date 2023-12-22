REPORT: Biden Emailed Hunter’s Business Associates 54 Times Around Time Of Burisma Appointment

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

Records released by House Republicans have revealed that then-Vice President Joe Biden emailed a close business associate of his son Hunter a total of 54 times. A number of the emails were sent while the elder Biden was traveling to Ukraine and his son was sitting on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

Then-Vice President Biden reportedly emailed Eric Schwerin five times before taking a trip to Ukraine on June 7, 2014. An additional 27 emails were sent between the end of June and November 21, 2014, when the elder Biden once again took a trip to Ukraine.

According to a report from NBC News, the bulk of the communications took place before Hunter Biden was appointed to the board of Burisma. Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter, testified that Biden’s inclusion on the board was geared towards gaining access to influence, adding that the “Biden brand” kept the firm in business.

Schwerin was previously employed as president of Rosemont Seneca Partners, a company founded by Hunter Biden. He has been described as a close financial advisor for the Biden family.

Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, said that Schwerin “managed almost every aspect of our financial life.”

When asked for comment on the recent revelations, the White House pointed NBC News to statements from House Democrats stating that Schwerin worked as Joe Biden’s financial advisor from 2009 to 2017. Schwerin reportedly helped the then-vice president with his tax returns.

Schwerin’s name has repeatedly surfaced as part of the GOP-led House investigation into President Biden’s alleged involvement with his son’s business practice. According to a report from Fox News this past August, Schwerin visited the White House at least 27 times while Biden was serving as vice president.

The latest revelation once again challenges Biden’s previous assertions about his non-involvement in his family’s business dealings, as well as raising serious questions about potential conflicts of interest. “President Joe Biden claimed there was an ‘absolute wall’ between his official government duties and his family’s influence peddling schemes,” said House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) . “This was a lie.”