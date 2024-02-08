REPORT: US Embassy Surrounded After Recent Strike In Iraq

By Chris Powell – Trending Political News

The United States has conducted a targeted airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, eliminating a high-ranking commander of the Kataib Hezbollah militia, a group backed by Iran and implicated in numerous attacks against U.S. forces in the region.

This comes in the wake of a deadly assault on a U.S. base in Jordan, which resulted in the tragic loss of three American soldiers, prompting President Joe Biden to authorize retaliatory measures.

According to reports, the airstrike was executed on Wednesday evening, targeting Abu Baqir Al-Saadi, a senior leader within the Kataib Hezbollah ranks, along with two individuals accompanying him. The operation was part of a broader strategy to respond to the persistent threats posed by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan, which have been responsible for at least 168 attacks against U.S. and coalition forces.

The U.S. Central Command has confirmed the strike’s success, noting the absence of civilian casualties or collateral damage.

As a result, Iraqis have assembled to confront the American embassy within Baghdad’s Green Zone. Iraqi security personnel have sealed off all pathways to the American embassy and the American Embassy in Baghdad is now on heightened alert.

The strike was carried out by a drone against a vehicle in Baghdad’s Al-Mashtal area, a predominantly Shia neighborhood. The targeted individual, Wisam Mohammed Saber al-Saedi, was specifically implicated in orchestrating attacks on American personnel. The operation’s timing and execution were meticulously planned to avoid any loss of innocent life.

The aftermath of the strike has seen a tightening of security measures around the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, with Iraqi security forces closing all entrances to the Green Zone, a heavily fortified area housing foreign embassies and government buildings. This move anticipates potential retaliatory attacks against U.S. facilities in Iraq.

The Biden administration has signaled that the airstrike does not conclude its response to the attacks on U.S. forces, indicating that further actions may be forthcoming.