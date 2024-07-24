Republican Rep. Thomas Massie Says He Won’t Attend Netanyahu’s “War Rally,” Tells Off AIPAC

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Kentucky Rep Thomas Massie (R) on Wednesday announced he will not be attending Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress and told AIPAC directly that they can smear him all they like but he will not take part in their “war rally.”

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D) also put out a surprisingly bold statement condemning Netanyahu’s planned speech to Congress.

Her full statement reads:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also condemned the decision to host Netanyahu in Congress:

Several dozen reps have said they will not be attending, but most seem to be saying they’re only doing it to protest Netanyahu (whose approval rating is in the dump in Israel).

Unlike these other cowardly reps, Massie has boldly called out the Israel Lobby without any care for the consequences.

It’s been reported widely in the past that whenever Netanyahu does official visits to America he literally brings suitcases full of his soiled laundry for us to clean.

Though he treats us with utter contempt, our Congress historically worships him as a God.

Netanyahu is reportedly planning to tell Congress of a “new way” of “dealing with [the] challenge” of Iran and other countries in the region — a.k.a. order us to fight Israel’s wars.